Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $44,250,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

Chubb stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,188. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.34. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

