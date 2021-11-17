Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4225 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Avista has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. Avista has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 49.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

