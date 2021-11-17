TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.48

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.48 and last traded at $109.09, with a volume of 1464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,781. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $171,716,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

