Rocket Vault Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00091845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,418.61 or 1.00711019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.21 or 0.06991270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

