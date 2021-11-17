Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.84

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 106115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

BIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.