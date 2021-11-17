The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $321.77 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $423,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,162 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

