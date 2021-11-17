Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BCUCY stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.