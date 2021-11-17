EpiK Protocol Hits Market Cap of $17.20 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and $1.50 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,254.94 or 1.00975500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.67 or 0.06960734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

