Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 1,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Several research firms have commented on ATASY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

