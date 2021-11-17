Jarvis+ Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $328,136.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00226396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.