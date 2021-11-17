Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $621.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $22.60.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

