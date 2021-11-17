Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 28,863 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $84,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.33 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

