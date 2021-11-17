Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nutrien by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

