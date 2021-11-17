Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 152,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

