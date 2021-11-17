iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.55

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.55 and last traded at $117.61, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

