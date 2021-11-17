Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.79

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

