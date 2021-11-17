Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

