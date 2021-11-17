Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 21.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 102.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

