Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average of $174.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

