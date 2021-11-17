Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Upstart stock opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.72. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $79,213,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,212,611 shares of company stock worth $512,963,192. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

