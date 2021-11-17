Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $103.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

