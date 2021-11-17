DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

