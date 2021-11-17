B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

