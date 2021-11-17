The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

