New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 2,655 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after buying an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.03. 3,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

