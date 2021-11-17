New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 9,850 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 165,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,055,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -315.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.