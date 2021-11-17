New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $828,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.99. 18,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,014. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.74 and a 200 day moving average of $356.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

