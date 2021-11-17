New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

