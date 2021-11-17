Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

WCN stock remained flat at $$136.39 during trading on Wednesday. 20,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

