Addenda Capital Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 154.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,921 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 6,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

