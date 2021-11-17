Addenda Capital Inc. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.37. 10,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $628.54 and its 200-day moving average is $595.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

