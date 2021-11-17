Addenda Capital Inc. Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 140.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 1,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

