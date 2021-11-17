Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 310.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

