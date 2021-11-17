SureRemit (RMT) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $2,046.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,254.94 or 1.00975500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.67 or 0.06960734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

