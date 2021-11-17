Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Announces Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $136.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

