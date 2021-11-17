Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $273.46 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $273.46 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $16.62 or 0.00027858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00226396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

