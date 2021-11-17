Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.55. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $536.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

