Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.55. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.
In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $536.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.
About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
