Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $19.08. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 31,740 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 418,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

