Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Expands By 368.8%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of SportsTek Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. SportsTek Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

