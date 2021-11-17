Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,499. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $860.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.