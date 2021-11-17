Mechel PAO (MTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,208. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mechel PAO stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 254,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Mechel PAO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.