B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $614,000 Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

ELY stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

