B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CDW by 246.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average of $182.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

