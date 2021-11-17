B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.