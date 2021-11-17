B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

