Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $198.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $203.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

