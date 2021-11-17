Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $16,167,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $308.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

