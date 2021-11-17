B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avalara by 105.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avalara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Avalara by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avalara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR stock opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

