Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.