Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $193,000 in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

